Chelsea enter the race for Man United target Federico Valverde



Chelsea have entered the race for talented Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde.

Valverde has been a long-running target of Manchester United, who tried to bring the Uruguayan midfielder to Old Trafford last summer and this.

It is well known that Erik ten Hag is looking to add an additional midfielder to the United ranks, with the likes of Xavi Simons, Sofyan Amrabat, and Moises Caciedo – another Chelsea target – having been considered alongside Valverde.

As the Peoples Person have previously reported, United were prepared to spend €80m to acquire Valverde, a figure that has been considered inadequate by Real.

Now, according to Fichajes, free-spending Chelsea appear to have entered the race and are willing to offer a staggering €130m.

Chelsea are currently in the middle of protracted negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion over the highly-rated Moises Caciedo.

The Blues have had a €70m bid for the Ecuadorian rejected and may be looking to Valverde as an alternative – or as a negotiating tactic.

Whichever the case, United currently lack the financial wherewithal to compete at such prices.

As has been previously reported, the Reds are labouring under the shackles of a 150m transfer budget.

If the interest from Chelsea is real, this may mean the end of the road for United’s interest in the player.

Valverde himself is reportedly happy with life in Madrid and is not too keen on a move elsewhere, as the Fichajes report states.

Given the prices being quoted, United’s limited transfer budget, and the player’s unwillingness to move, United may find their interests best served by moving on at this point.

