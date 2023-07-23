Erik ten Hag’s one call against Arsenal shows Harry Maguire has fallen further down the pecking order



Harry Maguire’s fall from grace at Manchester United has been extremely quick and big. Once the ever-present captain of the club, he is not even a first-teamer anymore, let alone the captain.

Furthermore, one decision by Erik ten Hag during the pre-season fixture against Arsenal might point to him falling further down the pecking order.

At the start of the second half, with United leading 2-0, Ten Hag opted to change the team as he has done in every game so far.

On came Maguire while Bruno Fernandes, the new permanent captain, came off the pitch.

Maguire’s dwindling influence was stamped in Ten Hag’s call which had Casemiro take the captain’s armband instead of the English defender. It hints at the Brazilian being one of the manager’s preferred choices for the Vice-Captain role.

Casemiro joined the club just last summer and has already turned into a huge fan-favourite. He is regularly the vocal leader on the pitch while being able to rally the supporters around him.

Therefore, it doesn’t come as a big surprise but it is still another blow to Maguire’s standing at the club, who doesn’t even appear to be in Ten Hag’s consideration for a deputy leadership role of any kind.

Maguire was stripped of captaincy as he is not a guaranteed first-teamer anymore, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane having those spots on lock.

He has even been made available for a transfer, with United knocking back a loan bid from West Ham United for the defender.

He played just 756 minutes in the Premier League last season, a far cry from his time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, when he was the first name on the teamsheet.

Ten Hag had said last season that Maguire “needs to take a decision” on his future, hinting that he had become dispensable to the manager’s plans.

This call against Arsenal confirmed what everybody knew already. Maguire is on borrowed time at United and needs to leave to resuscitate his career.

