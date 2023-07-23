Former Man United star Guiseppe Rossi retires from football



Manchester United academy graduate Giuseppe Rossi has announced his retirement from football.

Rossi was one of the brightest young talents to emerge from Carrington and came close to breaking through into United’s first team.

He played fourteen times for the Red Devils, notching a respectable four goals and creating one assist.

Most of his outings were limited to a few minutes from the bench and in his four starts, he managed three goals and one assist.

He could consider himself unfortunate that his transition from academy to seniors meant competing for places with three of the best forwards in Manchester United’s history, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. But nonetheless, he left his mark.

A number of loan spells at the likes of Newcastle, Parma and Villarreal concluded with a permanent switch to the Spanish side, where he scored 82 goals in 192 games.

He also played 30 times for Italy, scoring seven goals.

But it was a career dogged by injuries. A serious cruciate ligament injury in 2011/12 saw him miss nearly two years of action.

After moving to Fiorentina, another cruciate problem saw him miss much of the 2013/14 season and then an intraarticular ligament fissure sidelined him for much of the following campaign.

He then attempted to relaunch his career with a loan at Celta Vigo in 2016/17 but the cruciate curse returned, effectively ending his hopes of returning to the top level of football.

Now 36, Rossi has announced on Instagram his decision to quit the beautiful game.

“It’s been an unforgettable journey!,” he said.

“From running around the backyard as a kid with a ball at my feet and having my father as a coach, to playing at the highest level of football possible, in the most beautiful stadiums football can offer and playing with/against the best players and clubs in the world….I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of this game.

“My dreams came true.

“My life is fulfilled.

“I can leave the game peacefully, knowing I did all I can possibly do to achieve my goals.

“I will truly miss the game but I know it’s time.

“On to the next chapter.. #PepitoOut”.