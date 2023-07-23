Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst booed by Burnley fans on return to club

After spending the second half of last season at Manchester United, Wout Weghorst was sent back to Burnley at the end of the campaign.

The big striker returned to his parent club and has been welcomed back into Vincent Kompany’s first team squad.

However, his return was not quite welcomed back with the same goodwill from the Burnley faithful.

As reported by The Sun, Weghorst was booed by Burnley fans when making his first appearance since his comeback, in a pre-season friendly against Genk.

Weghorst was bought on late in the second half with his team chasing a goal but was greeted with x-rated chants and roundly booed with each touch of the ball.

Burnley fans are upset that Weghorst opted for a route out of the club after their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Weghorst left the Clarets on a loan deal to Besiktas before joining United for the second half of last season, where he played 31 times for Ten Hag’s side.

Despite only scoring twice during his spell in Manchester, the big striker will never forget his time at Old Trafford which included winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final.

Whilst Weghorst was away Burnely achieved promotion back to the Premier League, winning the Championship at a canter but have made their feelings clear on the Dutchman.

Weghorst’s future remains uncertain but it would be a surprise to see him stay at Turf Moor for the upcoming campaign.

United decided against making the big striker’s move permanent but remain firmly in the market for a centre forward.

Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund remains the favourite to join the ranks at Old Trafford with United in talks with the Italian club regarding the transfer.