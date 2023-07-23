Harry Kane bombshell: Daniel Levy told he must sell striker this summer



Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been told by the club’s owner he must sell Harry Kane this summer if he can’t convince him to sign a new contract.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports that “Spurs owner Joe Lewis is understood to have informed Levy he is unprepared to let Kane run down his contract and leave as a free agent next summer.”

Kane is desperate to leave Spurs to join a club where he can win silverware.

Reports have indicated an enthusiasm for both Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but the Red Devils were said to have pulled out of the race due to Levy’s refusal to negotiate.

This left Bayern with a clear run at the 29 year old, but their latest bid-in-preparation – believed to be “north of €80 million”, stills fall way short of the £100 million plus (€115 million) demanded by Levy.

One of the reasons that United pulled out was that they believed the chairman was not willing to sell to anyone, but The Telegraph’s latest information will put the cat among the pigeons.

“Sources have indicated that if Levy cannot convince the striker to extend his deal, Lewis will expect the club to sell rather than forgo a huge fee, with Tottenham valuing Kane at around £100 million, if not more,” reporter James Ducker says.

“Bayern Munich are preparing a third offer for Kane and do not believe the striker wants to sign a new contract with Tottenham, who are thought to be willing to pay him as much as £400,000 a week to stay.

“It remains to be seen if Manchester United could be tempted to formalise their interest in Kane – who would be manager Erik ten Hag’s dream target – given Lewis’ ultimatum.”

Having given up on Kane, United turned their attentions to Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, with negotiations around a £55 million deal reaching an advanced stage.

A move for Kane now would place a huge question mark over that particular deal.

On the other hand, despite indicating to Bayern that he would like to join, it is widely believed that Kane would prefer a Premier League switch.

Given that and the German club’s reluctance to go as far as £100 million, the Red Devils could find themselves in a very advantageous position in regard to the England man if Ducker is correct.

According to The Guardian, the news that Kane must be sold has already started internal discussions about a possible move.

“Old Trafford officials are now pondering a fresh move, with a potential £100m fee not necessarily a stumbling block,” the outlet says.

“What could be, however, is Kane’s salary demands, which are believed to be in the region of £30m a year.

“United are minded not to break their wage structure due to concerns regarding how that could be counterproductive to the team spirit Erik ten Hag has fostered at the club since taking over as manager last year.”