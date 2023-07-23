It’s official: Alex Telles completes transfer from Man United to Al Nassr



Alex Telles has left Manchester United for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Bought during a period of poor form by Luke Shaw, the Brazilian never established himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford as Shaw bounced back and gave him little chance to claim the left back berth as his own.

In total, Telles played just 50 games for United, scoring one goal and registering six assists.

The one goal was memorable – a fantastic strike that earned United victory against Villarreal in the Champions League.

Overall, though, his time at United was disappointing after his glory days at FC Porto, where he notched an incredible 26 goals and 57 assists in 195 games.

The 30 year old spent last season on loan at Sevilla but despite doing reasonably well, he was unable to secure a permanent move.

He joins fellow Portuguese speaker Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr after the clubs agreed a £4 million move.

Al Nassr tweeted confirmation the player had joined, saying “AT13Oficial is yellow”.

United’s official website confirmed the news, saying “We’d like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club over the last three years and would like to wish him all the best for the future.”

As far as the Red Devils are concerned, it seems unlikely that a replacement will be sourced for the Brazilian given the wealth of talent at manager Erik ten Hag’s disposal in the left back position.

In addition to Shaw, United boast two incredibly gifted youngsters in Tyrell Malacia and Alvaro Fernandez.

Lisandro Martinez can also play in the role if needed.