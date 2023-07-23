Julia Roberts meets Manchester United squad after pre-season win against Arsenal

Manchester United’s global reach is no better underlined than in the pre-season tour, which allow fans around the world the chance to see the staff and players in their own back-yard.

After United’s latest pre-season game in New Jersey, the players were greeted by Hollywood royalty.

Julia Roberts continued her love affair with the club by meeting the players and staff after yesterday’s (Sunday) 2-0 win against Arsenal.

Pictures from manutd.com show many of the players posing with Roberts who was presented with a personalised new home shirt by manager, Erik ten Hag.

Can hear Pep Guardiola’s phone being smashed against the wall as we speak. pic.twitter.com/DPqVuqwhbr — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) July 23, 2023

Ten Hag and the squad looked delighted to rub shoulders with Roberts who has previously visited the Theatre of Dreams on a trip to Manchester.

In fact, Robert’s love for United has added fuel the rivalry between United and neighbors Manchester City with Pep Guardiola confessing his disappointment she chose red over blue.

Guardiola admitted he was “heartbroken” to discover that Julia didn’t visit him and City on her trip to the city a few years ago, where she was pictured with her family on the hallowed turf at Old Trafford.

“Julia Roberts came to England a few years ago in the period when Manchester United were not good, we were better, and she came to Manchester United, she didn’t come to us. Even if I win the Champions League, it cannot make up for Julia Roberts not coming to see us,” said the City boss earlier this season.

After City secured the treble, Roberts took to Instagram to offer her congratulations to Pep and his men, leading City fans to celebrate their manager’s victory over United.

But her latest photoshoot with Erik ten Hag and his men surely show which half of Manchester has won her heart.

Julia would have no doubt been impressed with the latest performance from her beloved Reds, with United comfortably beating a strong Arsenal side at the MetLife stadium last night.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho secured the win in the opening game of United’s pre-season Tour of the States.

United will also be delighted to have scored an early season victory over their noisy neighbors, with Roberts loyalty undoubtedly a further dagger to Guardiola’s heart.

Ten Hag and the players will be counting on Julia’s continued support as they attempt to hunt down their City rivals at the top of the Premier League, next season.