Man United bid €120 million for Kylian Mbappé, report claims



Manchester United have made a bid of €120 million plus €45 million in add-ons to bring Kylian Mbappe to Old Trafford, according to a new report.

Mbappe is one of the world’s best footballers but his fractious relationship with current club Paris Saint Germain has reached boiling point and with one year left on his deal, the French outfit has decided to cash in.

It has been widely expected that Mbappe would join Spanish side Real Madrid, who have tried many times to sign the star, with PSG holding firm up until now.

However, los Blancos were geared up to getting the France international on a free when his contract expires next summer, something that PSG want to avoid at all costs.

“Kylian wants to go to Real Madrid, you know. Not now, but next year. He has repeated several times that he would like to honor the contract until 2024, but Al Khelifi’s ultimatum on May 5th ruined his plans,” explains Corriere dello Sport (today’s paper edition).

That ultimatum was that he should renew his contract or be sold now.

“Since then, silence has fallen. Mbappé has not activated the option that allows him to extend his contract until 2025 by 31 July and remains in his position.”

Real could make the move, but “but it’s not a budgeted expense. There would be plans to review, offers to tweak, tactical plans to rewrite…” explains CdS. In other words, they have been caught unawares.

This opens up a window of opportunity for other clubs. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have reportedly offered €200 million for the player and Chelsea are also in the mix, with Sky Sports claiming the Blues are set to bid next week.

BOOM! Al Hilal offered 200m€ per year to Mbappé for a 2 years contract, possibly with a release clause after 1 year solely reserved to Real Madrid.

Also, they would bid 200m€ to PSG — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 23, 2023

But neither of these clubs are likely to appeal to a star who wants to play at the top level. Chelsea cannot deliver Champions League football and are very much a team in transition. Al-Hilal’s option of allowing a Real Madrid buyout after a year sounds appealing, but it would be a gamble for Mbappé; if for whatever reason Real were to turn their attentions away, he would be stuck at the Saudi club.

Given United’s well-reported transfer budget problems, you’d think this is all irrelevant to them, but according to Spanish outlet fichajes.net, the Red Devils have thrown their hat into the ring.

“The English team has put a juicy financial proposal on the table to try to convince Mbappé to join their project,” the outlet claims.

“It is rumored that they are willing to shell out an amount close to 120 million euros in fixed payments, adding other incentives that would bring the total to an impressive 165 million.”

While unlikely, the idea that United would place such a bid is not inconceivable. The club’s owners, the Glazers, have on many occasions been drawn into deals with big names – Angel di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Radamel Falcao, Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo to name but a few. And given that realistically, any offers around €150 million are now being considered, that is not a huge leap from the amount set aside for a new striker this season.

It would, in essence, be a one-off exception in response to a golden opportunity and one that would provide massive commercial benefits that would undoubtedly more than offset the fee involved. This is always music to the Glazer family’s ears.

However, there is one big snag.

Even if it were true that United were bidding and even if PSG accepted the offer, as Fichajes points out, “it is clear that the French attacker is not willing to consider any other option beyond wearing the merengue shirt.”

Where this leaves Mbappé, who has not gone on PSG’s pre-season tour, is unclear to say the least.