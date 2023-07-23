Man United set to agree £55 million Rasmus Hojlund deal



Journalist Rob Blanchette has posted an optimistic update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly “loves” the young Dane and has made him his top transfer target this summer.

Yet despite his youth and the fact that he has only scored nine Serie A goals in his career, the Bergamo side have been playing hard ball, demanding a transfer fee that ranges from €60 million to €100 million, depending on which report you might believe.

Yesterday it was reported by Footmercato journalist Santi Aouna that there have been talks in Milan this week between intermediaries trying to bridge the gap in valuations.

Personal terms are reported to have been agreed for some time.

Now, according to 90min reporter Blanchette, the two sides are finally expected to reach an agreement.

“#MUFC refused Atalanta’s £67m valuation, clubs are now expected to do business at £55m + add-ons,” he said.

“Payment to be thrashed out this week. Italian club indicate they’re prepared to sell & reinvest fee.

“Hojlund wishes to join the club he’s always supported.”

55 million seems to be the magic number for United this summer. Mason Mount was signed from Chelsea for a reported £55 million (Pounds sterling) and Andre Onana’s transfer fee was reportedly €55 million (Euros).

Where Hojlund’s fee is concerned, in terms of Euros, it represents €63.50, a huge amount for such an unproven player.

It is also close to the amount that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Atalanta wanted from day one – €70 million.

If the deal is done at that price, much will be made in the British press of how United managed to negotiate Atalanta down, but if Romano is to be believed, the Red Devils will have simply coughed up just under what was being asked for in the first place.