Manchester United fans make their feelings felt as Avram Glazer attends pre-season game



Manchester United protest group the 1958 have posted a video on social media showing fans showing their feelings about the Glazers’ ongoing ownership of the club.

Since the Americans took ownership of the club 18 years ago using money borrowed against the club – a method that is illegal in many countries – fan groups have consistently protested to remove them from the reins of power.

In November, fans rejoiced when the tycoon family announced they were looking for “strategic alternatives”, which meant either a full sale of the club or refinancing.

This kicked off a takeover process that was narrowed down to three choices: the Nine-Two Foundation, run by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani of Qatar, INEOS, run by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, or retention of power by the Glazers themselves.

With both potential new owners having made bids reported to be more than double the book value of the club, the Glazers have still not made any kind of decision about the future – or at least, they have not announced one.

There is rumoured to be a family divide on the issue, with Joel and Avram Glazer wanting to keep the club while the rest of the family want to sell.

With Old Trafford crumbling due to their lack of investment and the team falling further and further behind their rivals for the same reason, the 1958 have become one of the most vociferous campaigners in the efforts to rid United of the Americans.

Avram Glazer was in attendance at United’s training camp today last night and at the match vs. Arsenal.

He will be aware of the protests, which are always painstakingly hushed by the club’s TV channel, MUTV, who were the only channel to be broadcasting the game in the UK.

NY – Our Reds in the States. What you won’t see on MUTV. “Sell the club and f@ck off!”#GlazersOutNOW 🇾🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/gw4MRW4hVg — The 1958 (@The__1958) July 22, 2023

The video shows a crowd of Reds singing “sell the club and f—off”.

Whether or not the message will finally be heeded by the unpopular family remains to be seen, but it is fair to say that the whole takeover fiasco has made fans even more angry than ever about the way the club is run.

