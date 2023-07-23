

The Manchester United takeover process has gone on for nearly 10 months now without an end in sight and both, the buyers and the seller, are doing their bit to absolve themselves of any blame for it.

Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that sources close to the Glazers say the delay is “group-triggered”.

It means that the bidding parties – Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe – are “not as ready as they perhaps intimating they are”.

It has been reported previously that the interested parties have been asked to be prepared to the point that the transaction can be done quickly once the Glazers announce the preferred choice.

This contradicts the claim, saying that the groups aren’t ready in the first place.

Jacobs goes on to say that it is normal “to have two different sides” as both buyers and sellers engage in a game of media posturing to strengthen their hand.

The last major update from the takeover process was in April, when both parties were asked to submit their bids in the fourth round of the bidding process.

The Glazers hope to get at least £6 billion for the club but it has been reported that neither side has heard back from them since the fourth round bidding process.

The People’s Person recently reported that the takeover process is set to drag on beyond the start of the season, clouding the future of people involved with the club.

Avram Glazer was recently asked about the takeover process when he was present at the game against Arsenal but he was non-committal about the process.

A game of mud-slinging and blame-shifting is afoot between the buying and selling parties but it is the club and people associated with it who are suffering the most.

