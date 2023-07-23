Manchester United’s intelligent approach to the summer transfer window

Manchester United fans would be forgiven for a feeling of uncertainty this summer.

There is an element of efficiency to transfer dealings at Old Trafford at present which runs diametric to the often-embarrassing conduct fans had to endure under the inept stewardship of Ed Woodward.

Players, more attracted to the money United were offering than the shirt they would be wearing, were signed at great expense, while existing members of the squad were retained on long-term contracts, in a baseless attempt to “increase their resale value” further down the line. United’s inability in the transfer market existed in both directions under Woodward.

Similarly, a lack of diligence in the way the club handled the products of its talented academy was patent.

Youth players who broke through with impressive starts to their senior career were not correctly managed; either sent out on ill-conceived loan deals, or forced to sit on the bench, starved of meaningful first-team minutes. Both scenarios led to a decline in progress and a depreciation in value.

The experiences of Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Dean Henderson, to name but a few, aptly demonstrate this effect. Each of these players could have been sold, at an optimal point, for a fee far larger than the one United did, or will theoretically, receive.

Youth players are a treasure trove for clubs from a Financial Fair Play perspective. The costs involved in their development through the academy are not factored into an FFP balance sheet, but the fees generated through their sales are. They are all green without any of the red.

And this is why the manner United with which are currently approaching their youth players is so indicative of the progress the club is making under new management.

John Murtough, given autonomy by Richard Arnold (CEO), is worlds ahead of Ed Woodward as a Football Director. United have already secured two major signings this summer, with a third reportedly on the way – in the space of three weeks. These deals would have taken Woodward three months.

But it’s outbound transfers where United fans should be most encouraged.

Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal and Ethan Laird have all departed Old Trafford this summer. The graduates of Carrington, while talented, were unlikely to ever stake a meaningful claim in the senior squad. From the perspective of personal development, as well as Financial Fair Play, their transfers are positive moves; beneficial for both the players and their former club.

Though United received nominal fees for each player, Old Trafford officials were adamant significant sell-on clauses be included in their deals. Buy-back options were also included in the negotiations for Iqbal and Savage.

These agreements represent uncharacteristically intelligent moves by United.

The club are able to generate minor FFP boosts in the short-term, while enabling the prospect of larger returns in the long-term. United are also partially covered if these players progress to an unexpected level, as they will be at the front of the queue to regain their services at a favourable price.

The effect of this style of transfer has already paid dividends this summer.

Tahith Chong was sold to Birmingham City last year for a fee of £1.45 million, following a successful loan. A 25% sell-on clause was included in this deal, mirroring the style of deal agreed this summer.

Luton Town, preparing for their first experience of Premier League life, have recently acquired Chong’s services, in a deal worth £4 million. Consequently, United received an additional £1 million this month without having to lift a finger. By selling Chong at the correct moment, the club almost doubled the fee they were able to command for the player over the course of twelve months.

United officials will be hoping to repeat this financial trick as the careers of Iqbal, Laird and Savage begin new chapters.

The recent confirmation of Anthony Elanga’s prospective move to Nottingham Forest also confirms this tactful new approach to academy players. A fee of £15 million has been reportedly agreed for the Swedish international, who turned down advances from Everton.

Having burst onto the scene in the 2021/22 season, Elanga was a rare bright spot for United fans in an otherwise abysmal year. His progress stagnated this season, however, as Elanga rarely featured under Erik ten Hag with a wide array of options ahead of him in the queue.

The United of old may have sought to ‘maximise’ Elanga’s value with a long-term contract. The United of present recognised this summer represented the apex of the winger’s market value, following an underwhelming season, and quickly sought to capitalise upon this.

The ease at which a significant fee was agreed with Nottingham Forest stands in direct contrast to the difficulty United are facing in Forest’s pursuits of another academy graduate – Dean Henderson.

Henderson was reportedly a priority for Forest this summer as they sought to secure the services of a permanent number one. The club now appear ready to “pull the plug” on a deal however, as they cast their eyes elsewhere. Henderson’s wages will undoubtedly be a significant factor in the struggles to strike a deal.

Elanga was reportedly on £5,000 a week at Old Trafford. Henderson, by contrast, was awarded a new contract in the summer of 2020, worth a whopping £100,000 a week. This deal was agreed following a season in which Henderson did not play a single minute for United and David De Gea was the previously-unchallenged number one.

While a club the size of the Red Devils can afford to pay those type of wages to squad players or promising prospects, the vast majority of other sides cannot.

According to Spotrac, a £100,000-a-week contract would place Henderson comfortably atop the Nottingham Forest wage bill. Elanga’s modest £5,000-a-week would have him second last. The source of United’s difficulties in dealing with Forest for one player, and the ease with the same club for another, is evident.

Which is why the deals for Elanga, Iqbal, Laird and Savage this summer are so encouraging. There is a growing recognition amongst Old Trafford officials of the errors of the past, with concrete steps being taken to ensure they are not repeated.

While Mason Mount, captured from a rival and adorned with the number seven shirt in a deal potentially worth £60 million, is exciting and eye-catching, the relocation of Zidane Iqbal to Utrecht, for £850,000 with a 40% sell-on clause, is an equally important and informative deal for United fans.