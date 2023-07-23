Marcel Sabitzer close to Borussia Dortmund switch after Manchester United loan spell

Manchester United summer rebuild has got off to a strong start with the additions of Mason Mount and goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Erik ten Hag is expecting further reinforcements with a world class centre-forward and another midfield player still on his wish list.

Marcel Sabitzer spent the second half of last season on loan at United but has since returned to his parent club, Bayern Munich.

Sabitzer looked in the driving seat to make his loan deal to Manchester a permanent one after a string of solid displays during his time with the club.

However, it looks as though United have opted against approaching the German giants regarding the transfer with the player now on the verge of signing for rivals Borussia Dortmund, previously reported by The Peoples Person.

As confirmed by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Austrian is on the verge of moving to Dortmund with a “total agreement” reached.

❗️More on #Sabitzer as exclusively revealed tonight! #BVB ➡️ Understand there’s a TOTAL AGREEMENT between the clubs now! ➡️ Transfer fee of around €19m with bonus payments included. Sabitzer, on verge to join #BVB! Incredible turnaround ✅@SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/EGRthDFZjR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 23, 2023

Plettenberg reports the fee to be around €19m with bonus payments included and Sabitzer is happy to make the switch.

After United left Sabitzer’s name up for print on the back of the new home shirt, it looked like the 29-year-old may have been set to stay at Old Trafford.

The midfielder played his part in United’s strong end to the last campaign which saw them win the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final and secure a place in next season’s Champions League through an impressive third place finish in the Premier League.

His improvised finish in the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham proved to be the highlight of his time at the club as he gained the respect of the Old Trafford faithful.

United fans will wish Sabitzer well in the next chapter of his career, which looks set to be in the yellow of Dortmund.