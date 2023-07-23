Match report: Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United



Manchester United have beaten Arsenal 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in America.

It was United with the first chance of the game. Garnacho went on a blistering run and cut back to Antony but his low shot was just wide of the post.

At the other end, Heaton was called into action as he got down low to deny Martinelli before blocking the rebound.

With half an hour gone United made the breakthrough as Mainoo made a good run and picked out Fernandes perfectly whose long range shot nestled into the bottom corner.

Just six minutes later and Sancho doubled United’s lead as Gabriel mis-kicked the ball and Sancho charged towards goal. He had Garnacho in support but he didn’t need him as he blasted it into the roof of the net as the angle was getting tighter.

Temperatures were flaring, it’s never a friendly when the Reds play the Gunners and Martinez was getting stuck in!

With a new team coming out in the second half, the Reds started off a little nervy, giving away a corner sloppily.

Amad was injured early on in the second half and was forced to make way for Pellistri.

Rashford missed an open goal as Dalot crossed it across the box on the floor and Rashford just didn’t seem to be expecting it and couldn’t slot it in.

Both teams were really fighting for every ball and Casemiro took a ball flush in the face as he charged an Arsenal player down.

Arsenal were having much more possession and more chances than in the first half but United defended well.

McTominay won the ball back and played in Pellistri who charged towards the goal. In a similar position to Sancho in the first half, Pellistri couldn’t keep his shot down.

A late corner for Arsenal couldn’t threaten the United goal and Williams was putting in some strong tackles to make sure the danger was clear.



1st half team: Heaton, Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho, Sancho, Antony

2nd half team: Heaton, Maguire, Dalot, Lindelof, Williams, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad (Pellistri), McTominay, Rashford, Forson

