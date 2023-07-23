Man United 2-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings

Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0 in a friendly in New Jersey this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Tom Heaton 8 – Made an excellent double save from Martinelli early on and generally looked solid.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Really keen to get forward and defended superbly as well.

Raphael Varane 7 – No mistakes, calm under pressure, did well.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – Feisty and combative, clearly doesn’t do “friendlies”.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – A good first outing of pre-season from Luke.

Kobbie Mainoo 7 – Didn’t look out of place among a team of stars. Really looking like the perfect deputy for Casemiro this season. Got an assist, too.

Mason Mount 6 – Still not hit his stride at United, but did OK.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Was wasteful before the goal and was lucky that the keeper spilled it, but as the old saying goes, if you don’t shoot, you won’t score.

Antony 5 – Horrible miss early on and greedy just before half time. The commentators praised him for his pressing but we need to see more from the €100 million man.

Jadon Sancho 8.5 – Way better than his previous two outings. His great goal came because of being alert, fast reactions and being positive – all the things that were holding him back last season. Man of the match.

Alejandro Garnacho 5.5 – Anonymous.

Substitutes:

Diogo Dalot 6 – Made an excellent run and set up an easy tap-in for Rashford, which the MUTV commentators mysteriously criticised and Rashford missed. However, was wasteful with a couple of unnecessary crossfield long balls.

Harry Maguire 4 – Tried way too hard, trying long balls, lumbering forward and losing possession and got booked for a clumsy challenge.

Victor Lindelof 6.5 – Did well.

Brandon Williams 6 – Did OK.

Casemiro 6.5 – Got involved.

Christian Eriksen – 6.5 One of the brighter sparks in the second half without being spectacular

Scott McTominay – 6.5 Started off lively but faded quickly.

Amad – 6 Was injured early in the second half and replaced by Pellistri.

Marcus Rashford – 6 Got no service other than the Dalot cross, which he missed completely. Was probably offside. A long way from match fitness.

Omari Forson – 6 Didn’t have much impact.

Facundo Pellistri – 6 Didn’t make much impact. Had a chance near the end but lost his head.