Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 1-2 Hertha Berlin u18s



Manchester United u18s kicked off their participation in this year’s SuperCupNI by taking on German outfit, Hertha Berlin, in a match with two 40 minute halves.

United started quick with Ethan Williams and Adam Berry linking down the left to win a corner. A minute later, another corner on the opposite side was played short and clipped to the back post for Louis Jackson to loop towards goal, forcing a fingertip save by the Hertha Berlin keeper.

In the 14th minute, Jack Moorhouse surged through midfield and laid off to Williams on the left for a driven shot from the corner of the box that the keeper parried down and covered.

Shortly after, Williams turned provider with a curled-in corner to Jackson at the back post, who connected with a strong header downwards that was denied by a great save.

Approaching the half hour mark, Hertha won a penalty when Anthony Traore was pulled down by Habeeb Ogunneye while latching onto a pass into the box. Julius Gottschalk stepped up to take and was denied by a magnificent save down to Tom Wooster’s left.

Within minutes Wooster was tested again as the Hertha winger opened space on the left side of the box and shot across to the bottom right corner but Wooster was able to tip it around the post.

In the 35th minute, Wooster sent a long ball over the top for Ethan Wheatley to chase and the forward pipped in ahead of the Hertha keeper and went down rolling. After some confusion and a stoppage in play to attend to Wheatley’s injury, play resumed with a penalty awarded. Berry was given the chance for United and smashed the ball to his left but it was another huge save, this time from the Hertha keeper.

The half time whistle came with the match level at 0-0.

Four minutes into second half, Hertha took the lead with a curling effort from Gottschalk after being allowed too much space at the edge of the box.

Things went from bad to worse minutes later with Hertha being awarded their second penalty for a handball on McAllister as it was kicked at him from close range. Czech midfielder Dan Karsten slotted into the bottom right corner past Wooster.

United looked to the subs bench in the 50th minute, making five changes to try liven up the match.

In the 61st minute, United hit the back of the net after a corner was delivered in and bounced around inside the box for James Nolan to smash in from close range but quickly called back for offside.

Jaydan Kamason made a nice run down the right side, flicking the ball past the defender and running around to collect inside the box and his low effort deflected off the post and out.

Moving into injury time and a skirmish erupted inside the Hertha area which eventually simmered down with the ref producing a red card for each side, United’s Jackson sent off for his involvement.

In the last second of the match, United managed to pull one back unsurprisingly from a corner, which they threatened from all evening. James Scanlon’s delivery was headed in by Victor Musa at the front post but it was too little too late as Hertha Berlin ran out 1-2 victors.

United will now take on rivals Liverpool on Wednesday night in what is a must win match.



United: Wooster, Ogunneye, Munro (Kamason 50), Jackson, Nolan, McAllister, Moorhouse (Baumann 50), Missin (Biancheri 50), Berry (Scanlon 50), Williams (Kaba 50), Wheatley (Musa 40)

Unused subs: Myles