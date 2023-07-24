Anthony Elanga’s move to Nottingham Forest confirmed



Anthony Elanga’s proposed move to Nottingham Forest has been confirmed with his medical complete and a contract set to be signed this afternoon.

Fabrizio Romano has provided the requisite “Here we go” to verify the Swedish international’s move away from Old Trafford, with a reported fee of £15 million agreed between the clubs last week.

It constitutes a significant boost to Manchester United, who are continuing to pursue reinforcements in the transfer market, having already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

A move for Rasmus Højlund is ongoing, amidst a surprisingly efficient transfer window by United given the complexity and cost involved in the three deals.

Reports also continue to link the club with additional midfield reinforcements; Sofyan Amrabat chiefly among these.

The additional funds provided by Elanga’s sale will prove crucial in these ongoing efforts to recruit.

Academy players represent excellent assets from a Financial Fair Play perspective. The costs of their development through the academy are not factored into FFP calculations, but their potential transfer fees are.

Elanga joins Zidane Iqbal, Ethan Laird and Charlie Savage as Carrington graduates to have departed Old Trafford for pastures anew this summer.

These deals signify a more measured approach to the transfer market by United officials, who appear to be learning the mistakes often repeated under the inept stewardship of Ed Woodward.

Elanga is the pick of the bunch however in terms of transfer fee.

The academy graduate was strongly linked with Everton, with Sean Dyche an admirer. Elanga’s combination of athleticism and work-rate made him an ideal player for the Everton manager’s style.

Elanga rejected these advances however, in favour of Nottingham Forest.

The Swedish international “felt more at home” within the play style of Forest manager, Steve Cooper, which ultimately swayed Elanga towards the City Ground, away from Goodison.

Having burst onto the scene during the abysmal 2021/22 season, Elanga was a rare bright spot for fans.

The forward would fall down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag however, rarely featuring last season. A move this summer comes at the right time for the Swede, as well as the club.

Good luck Anthony.