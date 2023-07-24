Anthony Martial set to be eased back into Man United training following hamstring injury



Manchester United boss has received a major injury boost with Anthony Martial set to be slowly eased into team training ahead of the new season.

Martial has not played for United since the last day of the 2022/23 campaign during the game against Fulham.

The Frenchman tore his hamstring in the 2-1 win at Old Trafford in May and has been recovering ever since.

As United won in consecutive pre-season friendly clashes vs Leeds, Lyon and more recently Arsenal, the striker was not available to Ten Hag for selection.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Martial will slowly be integrated back into the fold with a view to making sure his physical setback is not aggravated further.

This is not the first time United have taken such a delicate course of action.

Samuel Luckhurst notes that while the 27-year-old was overcoming a hip injury in March, he did not feature for four weeks after his return to joint sessions at Carrington.

When questioned by journalists for an update on his fitness at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Martial simply responded by saying he was “better.”

“It is unclear if Martial will play in either of United’s remaining matches against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on their pre-season tour of the United States.”

In the United number 9’s absence, Ten Hag has primarily deployed Jadon Sancho as the frontman.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Sancho is being experimented on to determine how he fares in the false nine role.

Ten Hag is said to be encouraged by what the former Borussia Dortmund has shown so far. He scored a superb goal against Arsenal to secure United’s victory.

