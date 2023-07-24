Dean Henderson has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest



Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has reportedly agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old’s time at Old Trafford appears to be coming to an end as he seeks opportunities to establish himself as a leading goalkeeper elsewhere in the Premier League.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest, where he had a good season, before returning to United.

Much of his United career has been spent on loan, including a two-season spell with Sheffield United, where his good form helped the Blades gain promotion and give a good account of themselves in their season in the Premier League.

On his return to United, it was thought that he could compete for the number 1 spot with David de Gea.

That experiment didn’t quite work out for Henderson, with De Gea retaining the number 1 position, and Henderson going out on loan again, this time with Forest.

Ironically, with De Gea gone this summer, Henderson will apparently be following suit.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that the player has made it clear that he will only stay at Old Trafford if he is made the undisputed starter.

This clearly won’t be happening, as United have gone all out to acquire Andre Onana.

Henderson has now set the ball rolling on his departure, with journalist Rudy Galetti reporting that he has agreed personal terms with Forest.

🚨🗣️ Following the signing of Onana, the talks between #NottinghamForest and #ManUtd for Dean #Henderson are progressing with confidence. 🤝 Personal terms already agreed, it's up to clubs. 📋 #MUTD targeted Zion #Suzuki (#Urawa) as the new possible 2nd GK. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/hHzX1Dk8Xj — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 24, 2023

Should a move materialise, his departure will leave a vacancy for a deputy goalkeeper in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Outstanding loan returnee, Matej Kovar, who would have been one of the names considered for filling this void appears to be heading back out on loan this summer.

This leaves the veteran, Tom Heaton, as United’s only established senior goalkeeper – and even he is not certain of his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag appears set to remedy the deficit by bringing in Urawa Red Diamonds’ Zion Suzuki, and negotiations have reportedly begun between the two clubs.

Suzuki is reportedly favoured for his ability to fit Erik ten Hag’s system, much like Onana.

