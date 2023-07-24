Erik ten Hag trying Jadon Sancho as a false nine in pre season



Erik ten Hag is reportedly trying out a new role for Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester United attacker comes on the back of an underwhelming season.

Sancho was ineffective in most games, unable to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

He showed moments of brilliance but went missing in important moments.

United fans were frustrated with his lack of effort, some even calling for his sale.

Ten Hag is aware of his talent and is now using him as a false nine in pre-season.

Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic) mentions that the United boss is impressed with what he has seen thus far.

Sancho has the skills required to excel as a false nine.

Unlike a conventional striker who stays predominantly in the penalty box, the false nine roams around the attacking third, making it difficult for defenders to mark them effectively.

He acts as a bridge between the midfield and the attacking line, connecting the two areas of the pitch. They can receive the ball from midfielders and involve wingers or other forwards in the build-up play.

The role is suited to a highly technical player.

While Sancho is a good candidate for this role, he must learn to cope with the demands of the league.