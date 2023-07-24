Everton are complicating Manchester United’s chase for Rasmus Hojlund



Everton have entered the race for Malian striker, El Bilal Toure, potentially complicating Manchester United’s pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund.

Bilal Toure has emerged as a transfer target for a number of clubs including Atalanta who have identified him as the man to replace Hojlund if he leaves this summer.

The Dane is highly coveted at Old Trafford where he is viewed as an acceptably-priced alternative to the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani.

United have reportedly agreed terms with Hojlund, with the club having entered negotiations with Atalanta.

However, as The Daily Mail reports, Everton are now showing an interest in 22-year-old Toure and if they are able to snatch him away this may have consequences for United’s Hojlund bid.

Everton are particularly keen on adding a new striker to their ranks ahead of the new season.

The Toffees are without Ellis Simms, who has left for Coventry City, and Dominic Calvert Lewin has proved unreliable due to his frequent injuries.

United fans will worry that Atalanta may prove difficult to deal with if they miss out on signing their preferred Hojlund replacement.

According to The Daily Mail report, Atalanta are waiting on United’s offer to finance their move for Toure.

This means the Reds must act fast to ensure Atalanta get their man so United can get theirs.

United have reportedly already had an initial approach at around €35million waved away, with Atalanta’s valuation of Hojlund currently between €60 million and €100 million.

This places United under considerable pressure given the £150m budget the club has to work with this summer, much of which has already been spent in bringing Mason Mount and Andre Onana to Old Trafford.

