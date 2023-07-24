Facundo Pellistri confirms he has held talks with Erik ten Hag about a possible loan exit



Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri has conceded that conversations with Erik ten Hag have been held about the possibility of going out on loan ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Last season, Pellistri managed a total of 280 minutes of football action for United across all competitions.

He displayed plenty of potential, especially with his dazzling displays from the bench, which impressed supporters.

After United’s pre-season friendly win against Arsenal on Saturday night at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Pellistri spoke to The National, where he expressed a desire to take the next step of his very promising career.

The Uruguayan told Andy Mitten, “I’m feeling great. Now it’s pre-season and we have to work, work and work.”

When questioned about his ambitions for the upcoming campaign, he said, “To play. In my position and at my age, what you want is to play. We are looking forward to find the best solution to do that.”

“I may stay or go on loan. It has not been decided. I have spoken to the manager and we are working together to find the best club, the best way, the best option. I am happy with that way because we are all in the same position.”

Pellistri added, “I felt amazing whenever I played for Manchester United. I want more of that.”

The 21-year-old explained that while he is naturally closer to his Spanish-speaking teammates, all the other players have helped him in one way or the other.

He pointed out that significant effort has gone into helping Ten Hag’s new signings settle in and feel at home.

Finally, Pellistri stated that it’s evident the team is improving on the pitch under the manager’s stewardship.

As United’s youth team faces Wrexham in San Diego on Wednesday before the senior side clashes against Real Madrid on Thursday in Houston, Pellsitri will be hopeful of playing a part and hopefully, advancing his claim of being part of Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford for next season.

