Former Manchester United star Marcel Sabitzer officially joins Borussia Dortmund



Borussia Dortmund have officially confirmed the signing of ex-Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day during the winter transfer window as an emergency loan signing following an injury sustained by Christian Eriksen.

The Austrian made his debut for United just four days later in a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

Sabitzer enjoyed a fruitful spell with Erik ten Hag’s side and all through, it was thought that the Dutchman was keen to make his stay a permanent one.

However, the player’s assured momentum, crowned by a brace scored in a 2-2 draw vs. Sevilla in the Europa League, was halted by a knee injury suffered in May which effectively ended his season.

United’s acquisition of Mason Mount all but confirmed that Sabitzer had little to no chance of continuing with the Red Devils.

In total, he made 18 appearances during his time in England.

The 29-year-old was locked in talks with Dortmund about a possible switch to Signal Iduna Park from Bayern Munich.

This move has now been confirmed. The player has signed a four-year deal.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said about the former United man, “Marcel is an experienced player who has been playing at the top international level for years.”

“He fits exactly the profile we were looking for: a central midfielder who will strengthen us both defensively and offensively as a box-to-box player.”

“Marcel is physically strong and also emits a lot of goal danger. We are convinced that his personality will also become an important pillar of the team and that he will help us to become even more effective in hard-fought games.”

#Kehl weiter: „Marcel ist physisch stark und strahlt zudem eine Menge Torgefahr aus. Wir sind überzeugt davon, dass er auch durch seine Persönlichkeit eine wichtige Stütze des Teams werden und uns gerade in umkämpften Spielen zu noch mehr Durchschlagskraft verhelfen wird.“ 🤝 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 24, 2023

Sabitzer could feature against United when the 20-time English champions clash against Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next week.

