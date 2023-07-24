Galatasaray have upped their bid for Fred but still not enough for Manchester United



Manchester United may have already sealed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea but a further addition is being planned.

Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in another defensive midfielder after seeing his side struggle in the absence of the ever-reliable Casemiro who was suspended on three occasions.

For such a scenario to not repeat itself, the club are planning to bid for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat while other signings like a reserve keeper and a versatile forward are also required.

But due to budgetary constraints, the club need to prioritise departures first in order to raise enough capital.

Fred for sale

Both Fred and Scott McTominay are currently transfer-listed after the Dutchman deemed them not good enough with the Brazilian not even picked for the pre-season squad.

Premier League side Fulham were linked with the Brazil international with the Red Devils asking for £20 million for the midfielder they paid £52 million for back in 2018.

Recently Turkish side Galatasaray were linked with a move for the 30-year-old but their initial bid was rebuffed for being well-below the asking price.

There were reports that the Turkish champions were planning on increasing their bid and Turkish outlet Fanatik have updates on that front.

The report claims that United have asked for €12 million for the former Shakhtar Donetsk man while the Galatasaray management plan to up their offer to €8million.

“After the Icardi transfer ended, it was learned that the vice president Erden Timur will take action to end the midfield transfers this week.

Galatasaray’s offer still falling short

“The first candidate in the center is currently wearing the jersey of the English giant Manchester United Fred. A transfer of 12 million Euros was requested for the Brazilian player.

“The management revised its offer from 6 million Euros to 8 million Euros. The Red Devils need to be persuaded for the 30-year-old football player with a one-year contract left. However, United’s insistence on 12 million Euros is annoying.”

What is annoying however is the fact that the Turkish club feel they can get their man for less than what United are asking for.

Fred had played 56 times and had enjoyed his career-best season in terms of goal involvements under Ten Hag last season — six goals and as many assists. That sort of form simply does not merit a €12million transfer.