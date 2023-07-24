Manchester United and Fiorentina still some way apart as race for Sofyan Amrabat heats up



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s experiences last season have made him aware of the need to strengthen in midfield ahead of his second campaign.

He has clearly realised that both Fred and Scott McTominay are not good enough and both are currently transfer-listed with the Brazilian not even making the pre-season squad.

Christian Eriksen, who had arrived on a free last summer, certainly cannot handle the volume of games the club is expected to play in and thus the club brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea.

But one position which is still shorn of quality is in defensive midfield with Casemiro the only legitimate option at the manager’s disposal.

Casemiro alternative required

The Peoples Person had recently written about how key that position is for the Dutchman and the statistics show that without the Brazilian enforcer, United tend to crumble.

McTominay was asked to step in when the former Real Madrid man saw red and got suspended but the Scot simply failed to match what Casemiro brings to the team.

The manager has been trying to mould Kobbie Mainoo for that role and the academy graduate has certainly shown he has the ability to flourish going forward.

But whether the manager will trust the 18-year-old right away remains to be seen. It is because of this predicament that the Reds have been extensively linked with Sofyan Amrabat.

However, while Fiorentina are open to moving on the Moroccan, they have so far remained adamant that they will not sell him for less than €30million.

As per Fiorentina.it, United are attempting to complete a deal for less than the aforementioned amount due to budgetary constraints.

“Amrabat ‘s future is tied to England. Manchester United are the only club showing serious interest in the Moroccan.

“There remains a gap between the Viola’s claims (28/30 million) and what presumably will be United’s offer: 25 million, including bonuses.”

Amrabat race heating up

At one point it seemed like the 26-year-old would be joining Diego Simeone’s project at Atletico Madrid. But there has been complete radio-silence from them and other Premier League sides have joined the race.

According to Viola News, Aston Villa and Tottenham are also monitoring proceedings along with the Red Devils and have “tested the ground” regarding a potential transfer.

However, no concrete offers have arrived and the player has rejoined training as expected. It remains to be seen when and how United finance a move for the Moroccan World Cup hero.

Currently, the 20-time English league champions are engrossed in a battle of attrition with Atalanta for their striker Rasmus Hojlund.

If they successfully manage to pull of the deal and offload Fred, Amrabat could become a distinct possibility with the manager having worked with the defensive general during their FC Utrecht days.