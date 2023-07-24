Manchester United confirm that Rhys Bennett and Dan Gore have signed new contracts



Manchester United have announced that talented Academy graduates, Rhys Bennet and Dan Gore have signed new deals.

Bennett and Gore have been mainstays of Man United’s Youth squad, with both playing key roles in United’s 2022 FA Youth Cup victory.

Bennett, in particular, captained the team and scored in the final.

In a club statement, the Red Devils have confirmed that the youth players have both been rewarded with new contracts.

The Academy pair, still teenagers – Bennett is 19 and Gore is 18 – will now be looking forward to kicking on and making the first team like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have done in recent seasons.

Both have been training regularly with the first team over the past season and have featured in pre-season already.

Bennett featured in the squad against Leeds in the opening game of pre-season and Gore has been included in United’s 31-man pre-season squad for the America tour.

The diminutive Gore is an energetic midfielder who played 23 games for the youth side last season, appearing three times in the EFL Trophy and playing in two of United’s pre-season games this season.

Notably, he provided the assist for Donny Van de Beek’s winner against Lyon last week.

Highly-rated centre-back Bennett made 14 appearances in the U18s Premier League last season and also appeared three times in the EFL Trophy.

Unfortunately, he picked up an injury that has made him unavailable for selection for United’s America tour.

With both players being highly rated within Old Trafford, fans can expect to see more from them in the future.

