Manchester United have discussed the possibility of bidding for Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may have got his wish in the form of his desired goalkeeper but changes are still expected in the goalkeeping department.

David de Gea’s departure after 12 years necessitated United to get their act together and bring in a quality replacement with the manager getting his wish in the form of a reunion with Andre Onana.

But the reserve goalkeeper’s spot is still up for grabs. Dean Henderson has already made it clear that he wants to play regularly is closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side have already bought Anthony Elanga and could now add another United academy graduate for a reported £20m (€23.17).

United need a reserve goalie

Matej Kovar, who played in United’s first two pre-season games, is expected to leave on loan despite displaying the ball-playing attributes the manager expects from his shot-stopper.

Tom Heaton was in goal for the game against Arsenal and kept a clean-sheet. But the 37-year-old is desperate to play more after only getting three games in two seasons since his return to the club.

He is expected to speak to the manager before deciding his next course of action. So far the likes of Luton Town and Everton have expressed an interest in acquiring his services.

Understandably, this represents a problem for the manager who could be without a viable reserve keeper option if the trio end up leaving the club.

There have been reports that the Reds are close to triggering the release clause of Japanese youth prospect Zion Suzuki.

But whether the untested and raw 20-year-old would be ready for the rigours of English football is a major doubt and it is more likely that he would be used in U21 games to help him adapt.

The Daily Mail have claimed that the United hierarchy have discussed the possibility of trying to attain Fenerbahce’s keeper Altay Bayindir.

The Peoples Person had already reported that United are looking at the Turkish star and now it seems the player has a choice of whether to play more regularly at other clubs or possibly join the biggest club in the world.

Bayindir bid discussed

“Manchester United may be poised to open the formal bidding for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but last week staff held talks over signing another goalkeeper. Fenerbahce’s Turkey international Altay Bayindir was the subject of their attention.

“United have already paid out £43m for Andre Onana but with Dean Henderson due to join Nottingham Forest and Luton Town offering an opportunity for 37-year-old Tom Heaton to start regularly, the club have been looking at options to keep competition for places strong.

“Bayindir would cost around £5m but the question for the 25-year-old is whether he can get more regular football elsewhere with the likes of Ajax interested. Fenerbahce are expecting his departure as they have been discussing Croatia number one Dominik Livakovic.”

The 25-year-old had played 40 games across all competitions last season and kept 14 clean-sheets. He is valued at €11million as per Transfermarkt.