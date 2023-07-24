Manchester United “interested” in Kylian Mbappé



Manchester United are reportedly “interested” in a blockbuster move for French forward, Kylian Mbappé.

Sky Sports believe Paris Saint-Germain have reached breaking point in regards to the player and are willing to “listen to any offer” that may be tabled for Mbappé.

United are one of a number of clubs the French club believe are considering launching a bid, with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea the others. And Tottenham; everyone loves a trier.

The market for Mbappé is described as “hyper hyper-competitive”, amidst confirmation of an astronomical bid from Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal.

A world-record fee of £259 million has been proposed in what represents the most ambitious raid on Europe by the rapidly-emerging Saudi league yet, with Mbappé offered a wage packet equating to £600 million.

The most staggering aspect of this deal is the alleged length of contract.

James Benge, a correspondent for CBS, asserts Al Hilal are offering this exorbitant deal for only one year. This would then enable the French forward to join whomever he wishes on a free deal next summer, with only twelve months spent in Saudi Arabia.

It remains unclear whether Mbappé, a player as concerned with competitive success and personal glory as financial reward, would be willing to relocate to the Saudi league however.

This may present an opportunity for a European club to secure his services this summer, at a much more reasonable price.

PSG are not said to “not care where [Mbappé] goes” and, if granted complete autonomy, would “just sell to the highest bidder.” Mbappé’s personal wishes would infringe upon this desire however, given the Frenchman could refuse a move and depart from Paris on a free next summer.

Which is why the influx of interest from Europe “over the past forty-eight hours” may prove decisive, particularly for United, in two distinct ways.

It is no secret United have been relentlessly pursuing a number nine this summer. Rasmus Højlund has emerged as the primary target with talks ongoing between Old Trafford officials and their Atalanta counterparts. Ten Hag reportedly “loves” the Danish striker, believing him to be the “perfect player” for him.

The prospect of a player of Mbappé’s transcendent ability would force United to recalibrate their plans however.

If the club had been unsuccessful in their attempts to land a striker this summer, playing Marcus Rashford through the middle next season was the back-up plan.

This switch would free up a space on the left-wing – Mbappé’s favoured position. From this perspective, United’s reported interest in the French superstar makes more sense. The club would have the money to extract him from the French capital, and a position at Old Trafford for him to slot straight into.

The second way Mbappé’s move may prove decisive for United would be PSG’s actions post-transfer.

The French club are reportedly interested in Højlund as well, with officials from the club recently entering “discussions” for his services. The Dane is said to still prefer a move to Old Trafford, but PSG will be intent on making a significant splash in the market if they lose Mbappé. The full financial weight of the Ligue 1 powerhouse could be enough to disrupt what had appeared a certain deal to relocate Højlund to Manchester.

This rapidly-developing Mbappé saga will therefore prove decisive for United’s fortunes next season. The club’s reported interest in the forward would constitute a transformative signing were it to happen. And, conversely, if Mbappé ends up elsewhere, his absence may trigger PSG into stealing United’s number one option from under their noses.

