Manchester United should keep hold of Brandon Williams this summer

Manchester United are fine tuning their squad for the upcoming campaign with Erik ten Hag entering phase two of his Old Trafford revolution.

Mason Mount and Andre Onana have been added to the ranks and further incomings are expected in the window.

There are then decisions to be made on which of the current fringe players are set to stay at the club, or be moved on in order to raise funds to bolster the summer kitty.

Brandon Williams is one of the names that fall into that bracket with the 22-year-old’s future undecided.

Unfortunately for Williams he was unable to break into Ten Hag’s plans last season but will be hoping for things to change this time around.

The full-back started last season with an injury and despite getting back to fitness in the second half of the campaign he only managed a five minute cameo in the fourth round of the League Cup, against Burnley.

However, Williams has proven he can be a useful option in the squad after impressing in his breakthrough season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The young man played 36 times for the first team during the 2019/2020 season and it looked as though United had found another gem from the academy.

After a slower second season he was sent on loan to Norwich where he gained further Premier League experience, playing 26 league games for The Canaries.

With Ten Hag now seemingly happy with his options in both full-back positions, Williams certainly has enough know-how to provide adequate cover without the need for United to dip into the market with every penny important in this window in particular.

Williams is also versatile, he can play both right and left back equally comfortably and should injuries occur he can slot in on either side.

Additionally, with Williams coming from the academy, United are have no requirement to recoup any transfer fee and he continues the club’s proud tradition of developing home-grown players.

The defender is fully part of United’s pre-season squad and will be desperate to impress Ten Hag enough to gain a spot in the first team this season.