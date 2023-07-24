Manchester United still keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen



Manchester United are monitoring the situation surrounding Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

His contract expires in 2025, and club President Aurelio De Laurentiis wants €200 million as a transfer fee.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli remains pending renewal as of the current date.

His salary demands and termination clause remain to be the main obstacles.

According to Fichajes.net, United and Chelsea are considering a deal for the Nigerian.

Osimhen was United’s premium striker target going into the summer window.

His goal-scoring record and versatility were highly appreciated by Erik ten Hag.

Signing a young and talented player like Osimhen could strengthen their squad immediately and provide them with a player who could potentially be a long-term asset for the club.

However, United could not match Napoli’s exorbitant fee due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

It is to be seen if the Red Devils advance negotiations, especially when they are progressing in a deal to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Recent reports have mentioned a reignition of interest in Tottenham ace Harry Kane.

Ten Hag must decide what profile of striker best suits his team.

Hojlund, Kane and Osimhen all possess various attributes which will aid the team in different ways.

It will also depend on United’s ability to sell players to boost their transfer budget.