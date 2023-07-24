Manchester United to prioritise Rasmus Hojlund despite bombshell Harry Kane reports



The reports of Tottenham informing Daniel Levy that Harry Kane needs to be sold if he isn’t extending his contract sent shockwaves through the world of football.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that United, who considered Kane a top target, will not be distracted by the development and focus on completing a deal for Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United remain focused on Rasmus Højlund as new striker at this stage — despite recent stories around Harry Kane. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Opening bid for Højlund, coming soon after personal terms agreed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

The door to a potential Kane pursuit was closed for United early in the transfer market due to Levy’s reticence in selling to a Premier League rival.

Since then, Bayern Munich have led the race for the striker, while United moved on to other targets.

After flirtations with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and early links with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, they settled on Atalanta’s Hojlund.

The club has already agreed personal terms with the young Danish striker and are expected to submit an official bid soon.

In such a scenario, the bombshell report that Kane may be on the market after all could have distracted the club.

However, United seem determined to stick to their plans this time, having been burned in the last summer transfer window over their chase for Frenkie de Jong.

Even though Levy might be more open to a sale after the directive from above, he is still likely to entertain bids from clubs outside England first and foremost.

Furthermore, the mooted price tag of £100 million is beyond United without selling some players first.

Therefore, United would be in danger of getting squeezed out of a race for a willing Kane as clubs with deeper pockets enter the race.

All things considered, remaining focused on securing Hojlund, who has already made his intentions clear about wanting to join United, is the ideal move here.

If Kane remains on the market after some sales at Old Trafford, they might entertain the prospect of entering into negotiations with Daniel Levy, a painful prospect on its own.

