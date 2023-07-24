Pictures: New leaked images of Manchester United’s unreleased 2023/23 third kit



New pictures of Manchester United’s unreleased third kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season have surfaced online.

The Adidas jersey, as seen in the leaked images, is primarily off-white with red accents.

Manchester United's new third shirt. 📸 ig/jerseyreview pic.twitter.com/NwbFfEhjS1 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 24, 2023

A few months ago, The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed that this kit was set to undergo a massive design change.

The club crest is set to be replaced by the club’s world-famous red devil emblem from the United crest.

As confirmed by Footy Headlines, this key modification is intended to add an aspect of surprise and intrigue to the shirt.

It’s important to take note of the fact that the words ‘Manchester United’, the badge layout and the ship have been permanent presences on the club’s shirts since the 70s.

That they have been dropped is a big break from tradition.

The last change to the badge took place in 1998 when the words ‘Football Club’ were effectively omitted from the crest.

Footy Headlines adds, “The Three Stripes are tonal, allowing the collar and crest to stand out on the Manchester United 2023-2024 third kit.”

“The shorts of the Man United 2023-2024 third uniform are white/red.”

“The Adidas Manchester United 2023-24 third shirt is available to buy from Tuesday, 8 August 2023.”

The replica version of the shirt is understood to feature a special fabric.

Earlier today, United officially unveiled the second kit, which essentially combines a dark green main colour with white and maroon stripes.

🏙️ A homage of our city. This the story of our stripes 💚#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2023

Compared to this, the third kit is simpler and could be less controversial in the way it may be perceived within the fanbase.

