Tom Heaton reveals he will have a chat with Erik ten Hag to decide his next course of action



There are more incomings and outgoings expected at Manchester United, especially in the goalkeeping department.

The Red Devils worked quickly and efficiently to bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan as the replacement for long-term No 1 David de Gea who left the club after 12 years.

While the Cameroonian is expected to be the starting keeper for Erik ten Hag, there remains confusion surrounding the reserve keeper role.

Dean Henderson has already reiterated to the manager that he has no plans of playing second-fiddle and he is expected to join Anthony Elanga at Nottingham Forest soon.

Goalkeeping changes expected

Matej Kovar, who played the first two pre-season friendlies and impressed with his passing skills, was not selected to be a part of the US pre-season tour and that was because a loan move was in the pipeline.

Tom Heaton started the game against Arsenal and played the full 90 minutes but as has been reported in the past, the England international wants to play regularly.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the No 1 position earlier this month, Ten Hag had blocked Heaton’s move to Luton Town but they still remain interested.

Everton are also in the race for the 37-year-old and the United man told The Telegraph that he is going to have a chat with the manager about his plans before deciding his future course of action.

“Unsure at the minute. I’ve got to wait until I speak to the manager, sit down and see where we’re at.

“I love it here. I have been part of this football club for a long time, but I also love playing, I can’t lie, so I will have a sit down and chat and see where we go.”

“The two games I played last season. I really enjoyed it and it adds to the appetite. I’m still hungry to play. There’s still that drive to play.

Heaton’s future in the balance

“It’s that feeling, that energy in your body that you miss and I do miss it if I’m honest. But we will see how it plays out. Everything in life is a balance.”

Heaton is definitely a solid presence between the sticks as was evidenced from his double save from Gabriel Martinelli early in the first-half while he also played a perfect long-ball that allowed skipper Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring.

But the United boss might have other ideas. Heaton is certainly not as adept with the ball at his feet and there have been talks about Japanese youth prospect Zion Suzuki possibly joining as the reserve keeper.

Whether Heaton will be happy playing only a handful of games this campaign is also a factor. Ten Hag certainly has a lot to ponder about in the days to come.