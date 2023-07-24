Tottenham eyeing United target Randal Kolo Muani as Harry Kane replacement



Manchester United may have sealed two signings this summer transfer window but what manager Erik ten Hag wants the most is the services of an elite striker.

The Dutchman’s initial preference was to go after Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was hell-bent against the idea of strengthening a direct rival.

United were forced to seek other options with Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund emerging as the top-choice with the player keen on a move.

United’s complicated striker chase

However, the Serie A side have proved a tough nut to crack and have consistently increased the striker’s value to an absurd level which the Reds have justifiably refused to meet.

There were reports that the 20-time English league champions were even considering looking at alternatives with Randal Kolo Muani emerging as a potential candidate.

This transfer merry-go-round could be about to come full circle if journalist Sacha Tavolieri is to be believed.

The Belgian tweeted that Spurs are reportedly eyeing a move for the French striker should Kane end up leaving this summer, the possibility of which has already been reported by The Peoples Person.

💣🚨 EXCL. Randal Kolo Muani to be the priority target striker for Harry Kane's replacement at #Tottenham !

🗣️ Interest's huge and talks on player's side has just started. I understand this deal could happen as ENIC Group gave green light to Daniel Levy for a sale of Harry Kane.… pic.twitter.com/QEHTZZreEB — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 24, 2023

“Randal Kolo Muani to be the priority target striker for Harry Kane’s replacement at Tottenham! Interest is huge and talks on player’s side has just started.

I understand this deal could happen as ENIC Group gave green light to Daniel Levy for a sale of Harry Kane. It’s an €80M deal. Eintracht Frankfurt have already discussed with clubs before. The French striker is keen to move.”

Striker merry-go-round to affect United plans

United’s chances of landing the England skipper have certainly increased and it might require a mammoth £100million investment just to get Levy to change his mind.

Bayern Munich have already failed with attempts at signing the Spurs talisman for £70million. Being a domestic rival, United will certainly need to pay way more.

Whether this affects United’s reported move for Hojlund remains to be seen. It has already been reported that Ten Hag would ideally like two forwards to come in this summer.

But bringing in the Denmark and England international in the same window amidst the possibility of the Glazers staying on remains slim.

