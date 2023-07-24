Urawa Reds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki turns down Manchester United’s offer – report



Urawa Reds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has turned down an offer from Manchester United to join the club according to a report from Japan.

Suzuki recently emerged as a target for United in the efforts to revamp their goalkeeping department following the departure of David de Gea and the expected exit of Dean Henderson, who wants a move to Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag secured his main in Andre Onana, who is currently out on the pre-season tour with his new teammates.

However, with Tom Heaton on the radar of a number of teams, including Everton and Luton Town, and Matej Kovar likely to be loaned out once more, it’s understandable that United want additional cover between the sticks.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United were prepared to trigger Suzuki’s £5 million release clause.

Personal terms would have not been a problem.

However, according to Sponichi Annex, Suzuki is looking set to remain with Urawa Reds.

The Japanese publication details, “Urawa’s U-22 Japan national team goalkeeper Suzuki Ayatsu (20) has turned down an offer from the prestigious Manchester United of the English Premier League.”

“According to multiple officials, Suzuki was shaken by the love call [interest] from one of the world’s leading mega clubs.”

“But with the Paris Olympics ahead of him next year, he ultimately prioritized an environment in which he could play.”

The Red Devils are not the only party to have expressed their admiration for the young shot-stopper.

Belgian side Sint-Truiden are also thought to have declared their intention to add him to their ranks.

Earlier on Monday, United were said to have discussed the idea of bringing in Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir. Like Suzuki, Bayindir’s price tag revolves around the £5m mark.

