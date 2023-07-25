Atalanta agree deal for reported Rasmus Hojlund replacement El Bilal Toure



Manchester United’s third signing of the transfer window could be edging closer if developments around it are any indication.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Rasmus Hojlund’s Atalanta have agreed a deal with Almeria for El Bilal Toure.

Atalanta are closing El Bilal Touré deal — to be signed on Tuesday… here we go soon 🇲🇱 More details after late night bid.

◉ €28m fixed fee, €3m add ons.

◉ 15% sell-on clause to Almería.

◉ Long term deal agreed.

◉ €28m fixed fee, €3m add ons.

◉ 15% sell-on clause to Almería.

◉ Long term deal agreed.

◉ Medical this week. ⚫️🔵 It's club record fee for Atalanta.

The Malian striker will move to the Serie A team for a club-record fee, leading to suspicions that the club has already spent a part of Hojlund’s incoming fee on his replacement.

Bilal Toure was the top target for Atalanta to replace Hojlund, as The People’s Person reported recently.

The 21-year-old striker had his breakout season in La Liga last year and is stylistically of a similar profile to Hojlund.

The speed at which the deal has been concluded could mean that they are confident of agreeing a deal with United for Hojlund.

It was reported recently that Erik ten Hag’s side are preparing the first official bid for the Danish striker, who they have prioritised even after recent developments on Harry Kane’s future.

After Atalanta’s initial asking price of close to €100 million came down, the prospect of a deal became realistic.

Therefore, after sealing the deal for Andre Onana, Hojlund has become the primary target for the club.

Gian Piero Gasperini, the head coach of the Bergamo outfit, reportedly wanted the future of his striking prodigy resolved by the end of July.

Ten Hag has also repeatedly stressed the need for new signings to take part in the pre-season as much as possible.

All things considered, this deal could move quicker than expected now that Atalanta might have already spent a part of Hojlund money on his replacement.

