Erik ten Hag praises Anthony Martial as he nears fitness



Erik ten Hag says that Manchester United are making progress in their search for a striker.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season match with Wrexham, the boss said:

“Progress yes. You know how it works, when we have him, we will tell you directly.”

Ten Hag also gave a promising update on Anthony Martial.

“Today he was in the team training,” he said.

“He is a brilliant football player, he will score goals. We hope he will be fit and stays fit. It is easier when you have a striker in your team.”

More to follow …