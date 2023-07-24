Home » Erik ten Hag says Man United are making “progress” in their striker hunt

Erik ten Hag praises Anthony Martial as he nears fitness

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Erik ten Hag says that Manchester United are making progress in their search for a striker.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season match with Wrexham, the boss said:

“Progress yes. You know how it works, when we have him, we will tell you directly.”

Ten Hag also gave a promising update on Anthony Martial.

“Today he was in the team training,” he said.

“He is a brilliant football player, he will score goals. We hope he will be fit and stays fit. It is easier when you have a striker in your team.”

More to follow …

Latest Top Stories...

Urawa Reds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki turns down Manchester...

Atalanta expect Manchester United to lodge bid for...

Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 1-2 Hertha...

Anthony Martial set to be eased back into...

Sofyan Amrabat set to join Manchester United from...

Manchester United vs Wrexham: 3 things to watch...