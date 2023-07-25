Former Manchester United goalkeeper Johan Guadagno joins Fiorenzuola on loan



Ex-Manchester United academy goalkeeper Johan Guadagno has joined Italian side Fiorenzuola on a loan basis from Pisa.

Guadagno was released by United in 2021 before he joined FC Copenhagen on a permanent deal.

Pisa later bought the player in 2022.

He arrived at Old Trafford in 2019 from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.

At United, the Milan-born star made nine appearances and managed 810 total minutes of football in the Under-18s Premier League during his last season at the club.

He primarily shared responsibilities with Radek Vitek and Dermot Mee.

Mee and Vitek are of course still on United’s books even as the 20-time English champions undergo a massive overhaul of the goalkeeping department spearheaded by Erik ten Hag.

La Casa Di C reports that the 20-year-old has now made the switch to Fiorenzuola from Pisa, where he was plying his trade.

“For Guadagno, it is the first professional experience in Italy, and an opportunity to establish himself in our football.”

Las Casa Di C adds that Guadagno will now get the chance to gain valuable experience and compete for an important championship in the form of the Lega Pro.

The former United man boasts a wealth of experience, especially at youth level.

After his spell at Old Trafford, he went on ahead to feature 17 times for the Copenhagen U19s in the 2021-2022 campaign.

That term, Guadagno kept clean sheets and only conceded 18 goals during the more than 1,500 minutes he spent on the pitch between the sticks.

No doubt the player will be hoping to use this new challenge as a springboard to launch himself onto the radar of bigger clubs.

