Former Manchester United man Wilfried Zaha signs for Turkish champions Galatasaray

With the summer transfer window in full flow, teams across Europe are fine-tuning their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United have already recruited Mason Mount and Andre Onana and further signings are expected.

Former Reds are also making moves this summer, with Wilfried Zaha one of those opting for pastures new.

Zaha has left boyhood club Crystal Palace for Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The former United man has joined on a free transfer after his contract at Selhurst Park expired at the end of the season.

Zaha was offered a bumper contract to stay at Palace but the lure of a new challenge and Champions League football was too much to turn down.

The 30-year-old has signed a three year deal with Gala and will earn a reported £72’000-a-week on top of his £2million signing-on bonus.

Zaha will be hoping this move away from Palace turns out to be more fruitful than his previous one, with his stint at United not quite going as planned.

After agreeing to sign for United in the winter of Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season at the club, Zaha joined at the end of the campaign just as David Moyes took over the reigns at Old Trafford.

Zaha was never really given a chance in the first team by the Scot and after making just four appearances during his time on United’s books, he was eventually sold back to Palace for less than half the price originally paid.

The winger went onto regain his form in London and has often been linked with big-money moves away from the club.

However, Zaha stayed loyal to Palace but has now decided it’s time for him to spread his wings and give himself a good chance to end his career with a trophy or two in Turkey.