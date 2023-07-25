Harry Kane vs Kylian Mbappe: which player would be a better deal for Manchester United? – opinion

According to media reports, Manchester United are still in the race to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

While the idea of the Red Devils signing either player on their tight transfer budget seems far fetched, as sources such as BBC’s Simon Stone and Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Seth have mentioned, Kane and Mbappe could prove to be highly impactful signings should an unlikely deal for either one of them be hatched.

Although both strikers are world-class players who would boost Man United’s goalscoring abilities, one can’t help but wonder whether United should pursue a €150 million deal for Mbappe even if Kane is available for £100 million as reportedly demanded by Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy.

In order to determine who emerges as a better option for the Red Devils, cost, previous performances on the pitch, playing style, and attitudes toward United are all factors to consider.

With the difference in price already mentioned, it’s time to consider both players’ performances on the pitch last season.

Kane and Mbappe both exhibited strong performances during their last campaign, however, one observed a slight edge over the other.

Looking at goalthreat, Mbappe enjoyed an impressive season with PSG, scoring 29 goals in Ligue 1 to secure his fifth golden boot award in the French top flight.

Although overshadowed by Erling Haaland of Manchester City, Kane actually outperformed Mbappe, scoring 30 goals in the Premier League last season as well as adding three assists. (Sofascore)

When it comes to Erik ten Hag’s style of football, however, it’s important to consider that being a goalpoacher is not the only role that a number 10 is expected to take on.

Ten Hag’s high press means that even United’s starting striker needs to exhibit a high level of stamina, pressing, physicality, and the ability to track back and tackle as the Red Devils seek to overturn possession in their opponents’ half.

Last season, Mbappe proved more successful at headers, winning 62% of his aerial duels while Kane won 45%.

He also proved to be a slightly stronger assist maker, with five assists compared to Kane’s three and 17 big chances created compared to Kane’s 14.

Defensively, however, it was Kane who emeged victorious, making 0.4 tackles per game compared to Mbappe’s 0.3 and winning 43% of his total duels, while Mbappe won 42%.

While the pair are neck-and-neck in terms of statistics, it’s important to note that Kane possesses a valuable trait that Mbappe does not – proven Premier league experience.

The second-highest Premier League goal scorer of all time with 213 goals, the England captain has proven that he has what it takes to deliver consistently strong performances in front of goal season after season.

Even though Mbappe has proven to be a strong performer at the World Cup and in the Champions League, one cannot assume that he will embark on a seamless transition into the Premier League should he arrive in Manchester before the transfer window deadline.

Also important to consider when selecting the more appropriate signing for the Red Devils is which player actually seems enthusiastic about a move to Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person reported earlier this month that Kane is interested in joining United this summer, however, it has been the Red Devils’ tight budget that has stood in the way of a potential deal.

Still, United could potentially manoeuvre their way into a deal given that Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis reportedly told chairman Daniel Levy that Kane must be offloaded should he not sign a new Spurs contract as he does not want Kane to depart as a free agent next summer.

Mbappe, on the other hand, appears to be a less-attainable asset, with the player still being linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer, where he is expected to receive a €100 million signing on fee – an expense that United cannot afford.

Kane also appears to be the better fit for United.

In his capacity as England captain, Kane has played alongside several United players during his international career including Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, and former captain Harry Maguire.

This has enabled him to build a connection with these players to a certain extent; another area where Mbappe is at a disadvantage.

While both players may be of a world-class stature, Kane’s Premier League experience, lower price tag, and desire to play for United makes him the more logical signing to pursue should the Red Devils manage the highly unlikely task of pooling together the funds for such a high-profile transfer.