Manchester United are interested in signing Joao Felix



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

According to Portuguese outlet Ojogo, the Red Devils are one of the clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Felix openly admitted his preference to join Barcelona.

However, the report states that the Catalan club have other priorities.

Xavi is keen on signing Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

This could represent a great opportunity for United to swoop in and get their man.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his attack with strong links to Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Felix would be a great addition to United’s frontline, offering a unique skill set.

He is a versatile player who can operate in various attacking positions.

The 23 year old is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, second striker, or even as a winger, making him extremely valuable.

Despite his tough season at Chelsea, Ten Hag will be aware of his immense quality and what he could offer to United.

It is to be seen whether United make a concrete move for the Portuguese.

The Red Devils are advancing in talks to sign Hojlund, with a bid expected by Thursday.

Also, according to reports, the club are close to securing a deal for Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.