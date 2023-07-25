Manchester United asking for “big bids” to sell Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay to West Ham



Manchester United are asking for huge financial proposals to even consider parting ways with Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay this summer.

The two comprise two of the players Erik ten Hag is keen on selling if suitable bids from interested parties arrive.

Money reaped from their respective exits will then be utilized towards signing recruits Ten Hag views as crucial to his plans at the Theatre of Dreams.

With respect to Maguire, The Peoples Person covered a report earlier this month which stated that the former club captain despite being admired by David Moyes, was not keen on leaving United.

As a result, the Hammers were said to be “rapidly losing interest” in him.

It was subsequently relayed that Ten Hag privately told the central defender that despite being demoted and stripped of the armband, his services are still wanted.

West Ham alongside a number of Premier League clubs also have McTominay on their radar.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the London outfit have kickstarted the process to sign the United duo, but they are still some way from meeting the Red Devils’ valuation.

“West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United over Maguire & McTominay,” Sheth said.

“Gap in valuations for both players. United see them as very important members of squad.”

“While not encouraging offers, it would require very big bids for United to even consider a sale.”

It’s a well-known fact of course that West Ham have funds to spend after they let Declan Rice join Arsenal for an initial sum of £100 million plus £5m in add-ons.

