Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would prefer if Facundo Pellistri joined FC Twente on loan



Apart from incomings and outgoings, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also needs to take a call on the futures of several highly-rated young talents.

Quite a few academy starlets are knocking on the doors while a few have already made their presence felt in the Dutchman’s first season.

But with Mason Mount’s arrival and the potential arrival of one or even two more forwards, quite a few attacking starlets are in danger of missing out on a squad berth.

With competition for places set to be fierce, the United manager will not want talented stars to rot on the bench and would rather sanction a temporary move away.

Pellistri loan deal in the offing

Facundo Pellistri falls in that bracket. He was close to departing permanently in January but pleasantly surprised the boss and eventually ended up playing 10 times across all competitions.

While the Uruguayan has admitted that he wants to stay and play more, the reality is he might not get too many chances in the upcoming campaign.

There have been reports linking the Uruguay international with loan exits to FC Twente, Real Betis and even Brazilian outfit Gremio.

But as reported by Twente Insite, the United manager would prefer if the 21-year-old would join his former club Twente as the conditions are ripe for him to succeed there.

He is guaranteed to start games following the departure of Vaclav Cerny who has moved to Wolfsburg and Ten Hag could also keep a close eye on his developments.

The United manager even spoke to Twente Technical Director Arnold Bruggink about the availability of Pellistri.

“Facundo Pellistri is one of the names that is high on Arnold Bruggink’s list. The technical director is still looking for a replacement for Vaclav Cerny, who exchanged FC Twente for VfL Wolfsburg.

“Bruggink was approached by Erik ten Hag, who has informed the Uruguayan international that it is better to be rented out for a year. The coach of Manchester United sees a role for FC Twente in this.

“If it is up to Ten Hag, the 21-year-old attacker will make the switch to FC Twente. With Cerny’s departure, there is a good chance of playing time and he will have to compete with Daan Rots and Younes Taha.”

Pellistri has multiple loan choices, ETH prefers FC Twente

However, the player might have other ideas with Bologna also joining the race along with the aforementioned clubs in trying to get a loan deal over the line.

Apart from Antony, United still have a shortage of out-and-out right wingers. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have played in that position but are not naturally suited to that role.

Bruno Fernandes and new recruit Mount can also do a job there but a pacey winger would be much preferred.

While there were talks of Amad Diallo potentially breaking through, an injury he suffered against Arsenal could throw a spanner in the works.

Who knows, a proper pre-season could once again see Pellistri enter the plans of the manager and he could end up staying on.