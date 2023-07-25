Manchester United could offer Jonny Evans new deal in case Harry Maguire leaves



Despite a slow start to the current summer transfer window, Manchester United have redeemed themselves by signing three players so far.

While fans may be counting Mason Mount and Andre Onana as the only incomings, they are forgetting the arrival of Jonny Evans.

The club announced that they had reached an agreement with the former academy graduate over a short-term deal with the defender playing 45 minutes in United’s 1-0 win against Olympique Lyon.

The 35-year-old is set to be a part of the academy team that takes on League Two outfit Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Wednesday.

United have plans for Evans

And according to The Telegraph, there could be bigger plans in store for the Northern Ireland captain.

United have a policy of employing Premier League veterans in a player-cum-coach role with Paul McShane and Tom Huddlestone both having donned that hat.

In fact the former Tottenham and Hull star has agreed a brand-new deal to keep him at the role for another year and many at the club want Evans in that position as well.

“United are always on the look out for the right experienced veteran players to assist the club’s young talents and there are plenty at Old Trafford who would like to see Jonny Evans in the position.”

However, the former Champions League winner is still intent on playing at the highest level and reportedly the centre-back has already received offers from the likes of Everton and Burnley.

However, in case the club do end up selling former skipper Harry Maguire, the club would ideally like a backup to come in. But the club are working with a limited budget and that could play spoilsport.

This is where the three-time Premier League champion could come in and potentially be the fourth centre-back in Ten Hag’s team for the upcoming season.

“Evans, 35, still has his sights on playing at the top level, though, with Burnley thought to be one of the clubs interested in the Northern Ireland international.

Evans as United’s fourth CB

“But it is not unfeasible that United could look to keep Evans beyond the summer if Harry Maguire was to leave and Ten Hag needed experienced cover at centre-half.”

This would mark a stunning return for Evans who had just come to Carrington to keep his fitness up!

The United academy graduate has had quite the glittering career during his time in Manchester, winning three league titles, the Champions League as well as two League Cups.

Evans also lifted the FA Cup with his former club Leicester City and has won all major club honours in England.