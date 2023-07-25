Marcus Rashford sends message to Erik ten Hag about his preferred position on the pitch



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has admitted that he prefers playing on the left wing over other positions across the frontline.

Rashford spoke to club legend Gary Neville in the latest episode of The Overlap, where he gave a detailed explanation of why he favours playing on the flank as opposed to the number nine position.

Last season, Erik ten Hag used him interchangeably. In some games, the England international had to lead the line for the team.

The result was that Rashford, who recently signed a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford, had his best season in front of goal. He scored 30 times for the Red Devils across all competitions.

He told Neville, “[I prefer to play] left-wing, although I feel like [when I play] centre forward you have less distance to cover to score simple goals. Whereas when you are on the left wing, if you are late sometimes making the back post is a 20-30 yard sprint.”

“If the striker pulls to the back and you’ve got to go across the front, then it’s another 15 yards. I prefer the left, I feel like on the left it’s easier to stay in the game. From even when I was younger I always wanted to stay in the game, that’s why I think I struggle playing centre-forward sometimes because I struggle with patience.”

He added, “You might not touch the ball for twenty minutes and then your first touch might be an opportunity to score, you have to be mentally switched on and it’s almost like being a goalkeeper. You might not be involved in the game for god knows how long but when it’s time to make a save, they have to make it.”

The 25-year-old explained that with age, he has come to appreciate playing as the frontman a bit more.

Rashford was questioned about the toughest opponent he has ever faced. He named Manchester City’s Kyle Walker in response.

The United academy graduate stated that Walker’s physicality and explosive pace almost certainly render him unbeatable but the solution is to catch him off-guard or in the wrong position.

On the best player in the Premier League at the moment, Rashford mentioned that while Erling Haaland produced a record-breaking season last term, Kevin de Bruyne has been the best star over the last four or five years.

Rashford revealed that his favourite ever captain at United was Wayne Rooney. On which legend he’s love to share the pitch with, he identified Paul Scholes.

Neville put him to task about who is the best character he’s shared a dressing room with. To this Rashford replied, “Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He’s just himself no matter where he goes.”

