Nathan Bishop to join Sunderland permanently after pre-season tour concludes



Quite a lot of restructuring is expected between now and the end of the summer transfer window at Manchester United.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants to add further quality and for that to happen, the club need to offload first-team stars who have not impressed the manager sufficiently to raise further capital.

Then there is the question of trimming a bloated squad with the Dutchman not afraid to cut loose academy stars as he has shown already with the departures of Anthony Elanga, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage.

Bishop to Sunderland

More such departures are in the pipeline with goalkeeper Nathan Bishop one of them. The 23-year-old made the Premier League matchday squad four times but never got to see any minutes.

He played only nine games for the U21s and was primarily used as cover for the goalkeeper’s position for training.

With only one year left in his United contract, the Reds have agreed to let the former Southend United star leave this summer in the hopes of recouping a small fee.

As revealed by Alan Nixon on Patreon, United have agreed to sell Bishop to Championship side Sunderland after a “low” fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Add-ons will be part of the fee should certain clauses be triggered in the future.

The report also stated that the move will only go through once United are back from their pre-season tour of the United States.

He was selected to be part of the squad after United were falling short of numbers due to the delay in announcing Andre Onana‘s capture. But now that the Cameroonian has arrived, United have agreed to let go of the academy star.

United play their final game of pre-season on July 31 against Borussia Dortmund and the young keeper should be there in Wearside before the Championship season starts for the Black Cats on the following Sunday.

Bishop could feature against Wrexham

Tony Mowbray’s side already have an established No 1 in Anthony Patterson but they lack cover after Alex Bass went out on loan to AFC Wimbledon earlier this summer.

The England Under-20 international has not played at a higher level than League One and thus Bishop is expected to be their reserve keeper.

Bishop was an unused substitute during the game against Arsenal. He could play against Wrexham in San Diego where Ten Hag is expected to name a youthful side.

The youngster had joined United’s youth ranks back in January 2020 and spent time out on loan at Mansfield Town where he took the the Stags to the League Two play-off final but failed to win.