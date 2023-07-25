Picture: Anthony Elanga spotted in a Nottingham Forest kit ahead of his official unveiling



Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga has been spotted in a Nottingham Forest kit ahead of his official unveiling.

Last Friday, news broke that United had reached an agreement with Forest over Elanga’s transfer.

The Red Devils are set to pocket £15 million from selling the forward.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano later confirmed the player’s move to the City Ground with his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

Romano gave an update where he stated, “Anthony Elanga has already completed medical tests and will sign contract as Nottingham Forest player today.”

“Done, sealed. Here we go confirmed.”

Anthony Elanga has already completed medical tests and will sign contract as Nottingham Forest player today. 🔴🌳 Done, sealed. Here we go confirmed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

It seems that everything is now settled with the Swede becoming Steve Cooper’s latest recruit going by a picture which has surfaced on social media.

📸 – Anthony Elanga pictured in the Nottingham Forest Kit!🔴 pic.twitter.com/dIEYOKK9UJ — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBall_) July 24, 2023

Elanga’s long association with United is set to come to an end after losing his place in the first-team under Ten Hag last season.

The Dutchman preferred other attacking options to be above the 21-year-old in the pecking order. Alejandro Garnacho’s astronomic rise to the top almost certainly sealed Elanga’s fate at the Theatre of Dreams.

With the 20-time English champions actively looking for extra reinforcements in the forward positions, the Sweden international would have seen his minutes curtailed even more.

For United, he amassed 55 senior appearances and eight goals.

Hopefully, Elanga re-ignites his career with Forest and realizes his potential.

From United’s perspective, the major positive is that the money gained from parting ways with the player will go a long way in boosting Ten Hag’s transfer kitty and helping facilitate the recruitment of the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat.

