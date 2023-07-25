Sofyan Amrabat says “yes” to Manchester United after “increasingly active” contacts



Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has given his approval for a possible transfer to Manchester United this summer.

Amrabat is a key target being pursued by United manager Erik ten Hag, who is looking to offload the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

The boss is keen to further strengthen his midfield department even after securing the services of Mason Mount. It has been repeatedly mentioned that Amrabat’s acquisition will be funded by player sales.

A recent report by a top Moroccan journalist heavily suggested that a deal had been done to bring Amrabat to Old Trafford.

However, it seems that there is still much work to be done before a deal for the 26-year-old gets over the line if information provided by Alfredo Pedulla is anything to go by.

The reliable Italian reporter divulges that there were meetings between the Red Devils and Amrabat’s representatives on Monday.

“After what has been said in recent days, we can add that contacts are increasingly active and that important steps were taken during the day as well.”

“Amrabat said yes to the transfer, now the Red Devils have to make some exits but they have also bet on the Moroccan. It can be done for a base of 22-25 million plus bonuses to get to 30.”

“We are not at the definitive agreements, but it is a hot lead and one to follow.”

Pedulla is backed by ViolaNews via GIFN who also note the holding of talks between Amrabat and the 20-time English champions.

It’s said that “there is a mutual liking from both sides.”

On his part, Amrabat has informed Fiorentina of his desire to go elsewhere and seek a fresh challenge and it now seems that United is his preferred destination.

After being handed an extra week to enjoy his break, the player returned to training with La Viola on Monday, ahead of the upcoming Serie A season.

