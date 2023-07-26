Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 0-1 Liverpool u18s



Manchester United u18s took on bitter rivals, Liverpool, in their second fixture at the SuperCupNI.

United were off to a quick start when Jack Moorhouse made a mazy run into the box before a firing low shot that was saved out for a corner in the opening five minutes.

Approaching the 10th minute, a big chance fell to Victor Musa after James Scanlon’s cross was blocked but fell to Musa open in the box for a placed attempt into the bottom left corner that was denied by a great save.

Going the other way, a bad back pass from Jack Moorhouse gave up possession to Liverpool for a quick pass to Jayden Danns who slotted it into the net, but he was offside.

With United controlling the possession, Liverpool were unable to create much but a mistake late in the half from Zach Baumann in midfield allowed Liverpool to hit on the counter with a quick pass to Danns, who made sure he was onside this time before finishing past Tom Myles.

Some early changes in the second half looked to switch things up for United but it was another loose pass at the back that created an opportunity for Liverpool’s Keyrol Figueroa from close range. Fortunately the USA international stabbed his effort wide left.

Substitute Ethan Williams looked to add some direct energy into the final third with driving run to the box before cutting outside onto his left boot and driving a low flashing shot across the goal and wide.

In the 65th minute, a rare chance opened up for Liverpool when Cody Pennington expertly split the defence to play through Danns, who looked to pull off a chipped effort that landed on top of the goal.

United were chasing late and forced an error from Liverpool at the back which gave Anthony Missin a big chance on the right side of the box but his lashed attempt flew miles over and into the stands.

The final score ended 0-1 to Liverpool, leaving United with zero points after two matches and out of the running to lift the illustrious SuperCupNI. The young reds will close out their tournament on Friday when they take on Valencia.

United: Myles, Kamason, Munro, Nolan, Ogunneye (McAllister 41), Moorhouse, Baumann (Berry 52), Musa, Scanlon, Kaba (Williams 47), Biancheri (Missin 52)

Unused subs: Wooster, Wheatley

