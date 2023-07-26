Álvaro Fernández stands out in Manchester United’s bitter defeat to Wrexham

A youthful Manchester United team was defeated 3-1 by Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego today, thereby bringing an end to the Red Devils’ undefeated preseason run.

With Man United’s first team stars set to face Real Madrid the next day, it was the Red Devils’ less experienced players who took to the field to face the League Two side.

While United’s young lineup was unable to take control against the Welshmen, left back Álvaro Fernández proved to be one of United’s stronger performers on the night.

If the three goals that United conceded are to be overlooked, the 20 year old produced a decent defensive performance, leading both teams with four interceptions and getting dribbled past on only one occasion.

Fernández showed great physicality both on and off the ball, winning six of his nine ground duels and one of two aerial duels.

One of his few and most obvious moments of weakness at the back came in the 29th minute, when Wrexham’s Liam McAlinden was allowed enough space on Fernández’s flank to send a cross to Elliot Lee who opened the scoring.

The Spaniard proved to not only be a strong defensive asset, but a decent source of support when going on the counter attack.

Fernández successfully completed all five of his attempted dribbles, the most of both teams.

Completing 39 of his 46 passes, the youngster attained a respectable 85% passing accuracy.

The 20 year old’s standout moment of the game came in the sixth minute of first half stoppage time, when he whipped in a cross to fellow fullback Marc Jurado for United’s only goal of the game.

Although conceding three goals is a clear reason for concern, Fernández ultimately proved to be the Red Devils’ most reliable defender on the night, earning him one of the highest ratings of any United player.

Given his decent passing game and clean sheet during United’s earlier 1-0 victory over Lyon this preseason, Fernández is proving to be a consistent performer who may just find his way into the United squad in the coming season.

(Stats via Sofascore)